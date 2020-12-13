Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) & Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kraton alerts:

This table compares Kraton and Live Oak Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.80 billion 0.49 $51.31 million $2.94 9.46 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kraton has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kraton and Live Oak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 1 1 2 0 2.25 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraton currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential downside of 23.77%. Given Kraton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kraton is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton -14.37% 3.40% 1.10% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kraton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kraton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kraton beats Live Oak Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.