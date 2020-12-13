Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,080 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $249.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

