Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.