Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

