Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

KLIC opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

