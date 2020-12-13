Krensavage Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,988 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio makes up approximately 0.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

