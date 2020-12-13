Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $46.05 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 14.7% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $479.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

