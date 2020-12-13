Krensavage Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,112 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 8.8% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $27,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $174.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

