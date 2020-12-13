Krensavage Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,499 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Invacare makes up about 2.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 2.56% of Invacare worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invacare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Invacare by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invacare by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 170,454 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVC opened at $9.05 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

