KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

