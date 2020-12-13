Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Head to Head Analysis

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 15 0 2.75 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $119.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.82 $478.04 million $3.61 28.68 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Kingold Jewelry on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

