Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

