Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 864.08 ($11.29).

Shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) stock opened at GBX 776.07 ($10.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.59. The stock has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. WPP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other WPP plc (WPP.L) news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

