Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $6,254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

