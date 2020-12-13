Keel Point LLC Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

