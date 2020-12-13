Keel Point LLC Takes $243,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 405.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,047,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,881,000.

ARKW opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $145.46.

