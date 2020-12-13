Keel Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

