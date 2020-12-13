Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

