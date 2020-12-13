Keel Point LLC Invests $63,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.92 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

