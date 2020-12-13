Keel Point LLC Invests $32,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.