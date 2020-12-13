Keel Point LLC Invests $210,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,226,837. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.