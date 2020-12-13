Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

