Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 12,126 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

