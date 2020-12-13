Keel Point LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 672,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 502,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

