KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services.

