Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $94.55 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,109. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

