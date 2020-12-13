Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $135.38 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

