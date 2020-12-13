JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $42.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $15,289,520 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

