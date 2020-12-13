JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $146.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.06.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $148.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.