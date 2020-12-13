JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $602.71 million and a PE ratio of 139.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.89. JOST Werke AG has a 52-week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52-week high of €40.75 ($47.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

