Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €8.25 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.60 ($25.41).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €6.53 ($7.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.76. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.