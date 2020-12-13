Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €244.15 ($287.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.