Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

