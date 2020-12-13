JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

EPA:DEC opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.36. JCDecaux SA has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.