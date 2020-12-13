Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Insider Buys £6,787.83 in Stock

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) insider Andrew Robert Fryatt acquired 96,969 shares of Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £6,787.83 ($8,868.34).

LON:JWNG opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.34. Jaywing plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; search engine optimization; Website designing and building; online marketing and media; and product development services.

