Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

STWOU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.