Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GSIG stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.