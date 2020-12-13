Jane Street Group LLC Sells 884,791 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

