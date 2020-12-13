Jane Street Group LLC Sells 50,589 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

