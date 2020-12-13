Jane Street Group LLC Sells 45,193 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Total by 1,593.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 101,985 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $45.17 on Friday. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

