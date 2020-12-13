Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Markel by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,009.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,000.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $993.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.