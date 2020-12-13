Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,016 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

