Jane Street Group LLC Sells 24,583 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.