Jane Street Group LLC Sells 202,146 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 515,024 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 609,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

