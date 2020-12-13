Jane Street Group LLC Sells 200,442 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,442 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,590,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,186,000 after acquiring an additional 556,352 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

