Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,808 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,000.

RFEU stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

