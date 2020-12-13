Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 308.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.52% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSDE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $657,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.