Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at $22,590,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $10,443,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $6,024,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $5,020,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $4,992,000.

Shares of ACTCU opened at $10.98 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

