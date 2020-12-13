Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 62,480 Shares of United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.73% of United States Copper Index Fund worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:CPER opened at $21.90 on Friday. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

