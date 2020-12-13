Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,142 Shares of Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEV opened at $27.33 on Friday. Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

