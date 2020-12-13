Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 54,036 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.26% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Shares of ARGT opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.